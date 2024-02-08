English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

India Weather Updates Today: India Gate, Kartavya Path Stands Invisible as Thick Fog Engulfs Delhi

Delhi's Chanakyapuri area recorded 4 degree celsius at around 6.30 am, according to Skymet weather updates.

Digital Desk
NDMC, Delhi winters, Anti-smog guns
Representative Image | Image:ANI
New Delhi: Delhi's Chanakyapuri area recorded 4 degree celsius at around 6.30 am, according to Skymet weather updates. According to IMD, Delhi and the NCR region, including Noida, will still be under the grip of cold way today and on Monday. Visibility was affected in several parts of the national capital. The visibility near the Delhi airport was recorded zero. Flight operations were likely to be affected.

Meanwhile, Chennai was engulfed in dense fog. Zero visibility was recorded in other parts of India as well. "For the first time this winter season, zero meter visibility has been recorded in Ganganagar, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung, Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Tezpur (Assam)," said IMD.

 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 07:19 IST

