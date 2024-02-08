India Weather Updates Today: India Gate, Kartavya Path Stands Invisible as Thick Fog Engulfs Delhi

Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi's Chanakyapuri area recorded 4 degree celsius at around 6.30 am, according to Skymet weather updates. According to IMD, Delhi and the NCR region, including Noida, will still be under the grip of cold way today and on Monday. Visibility was affected in several parts of the national capital. The visibility near the Delhi airport was recorded zero. Flight operations were likely to be affected.

#WATCH | Visibility affected in parts of the national capital as a blanket of dense fog covers Delhi.



(Visuals from Munirka, shot at 8:25 am) pic.twitter.com/FbUuP49i1U — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Dense fog engulfs national capital; visuals from India Gate shot at 7.15am pic.twitter.com/W4QWxFaeh1 — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A layer of smog engulfs several parts of Chennai.



(Drone visuals from Rajiv Gandhi Road, shot at 6:40 am) pic.twitter.com/BEdSPwhsrH — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Chennai was engulfed in dense fog. Zero visibility was recorded in other parts of India as well. "For the first time this winter season, zero meter visibility has been recorded in Ganganagar, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung, Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Tezpur (Assam)," said IMD.