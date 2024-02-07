English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 10:52 IST

India Weather Updates: No Respite From Cold Wave, Dense Fog as Delhi Shivers at 4 Degrees Celsius

While New Delhi-NCR region recorded 6 degree Celsius at 7 am, Srinagar recorded -3 degree Celsius at 7 am on Sunday.

Digital Desk
Weather Updates India Today: January 21
Weather Updates India Today: January 21 | Image:X / PTI
India Weather Today: There was no respite from dense fog and biting cold in most parts of North India on Sunday, including cities like New Delhi, Srinagar and Noida. While New Delhi-NCR region recorded 6 degree celsius at 7 am, Chillai Kallan or the period of 40 days of harsh winter continued in the Valley with Srinagar recording -3 degree celsius at 7 am, according to Skymet. According to IMD, Delhi's Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 4.0°C today. In the national capital, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degree and Safdardung recorded a lowest temperature of 4.6 degree. In Haryana and Chandigarh, Hissar recorded a lowest temperature of 2.8. In Punjab, the minimum temperature was recorded from Patiala at 5 degree. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's Datia recorded 3.2 degree today.
·
On Saturday, the minimum temperature realised was between 6-10 degree celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, reported IMD. East Madhya Pradesh's Nowgong recorded 3.1 degree celsius.

Visuals of people sitting around bonfire at 4 am to keep themselves warm as the cold wave continued in the national capital

Several parts of North India have been reeling under severe cold wave conditions with dense fog hampering the visibility and disrupting rail and air traffic in the national capital.

Very dense fog was observed in isolated regions of Delhi, north Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, dense fog was seen in isolated pockets of Punjab, northwest Haryana, West Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 07:22 IST

