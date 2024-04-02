Advertisement

Rajkot: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his opinion on the country’s chances to get a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The EAM was speaking in Rajkot, Gujarat, in an interaction with intellectuals. When asked if India will get a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, Jaishankar said, “Zaroor milegi” (India will definitely get a permanent seat at UNSC).

The EAM added that India is being seen in a positive light internationally to get a permanent UNSC seat. He said that it was inevitable for India to gain a seat as a permanent member, adding that we need to “work harder” and put in more efforts for it.

"There is a feeling across the world that this should change and that India should get a permanent seat. I see this feeling increasing every year…. We will definitely get it. But nothing big is ever achieved without hard work...we will have to work hard, and this time, we will have to work even harder,” Jaishankar said.

Who are the 5 permanent members of UNSC?

Currently, the UNSC has only five permanent members, who are the original members. These include the UK, the USA, France, Russia and China, known as the P5. These five permanent UNSC members have the power to veto a resolution. However, UNSC’s 10 elected members who serve two-year non-consecutive terms, do not hold veto powers.

Jaishankar added that the UN was formed around 80 years ago, and that these five nations decided among themselves to become permanent members of its security council.

“...These five nations have kept their control, and it is strange that you have to ask them to give us their consent for a change,” he said. “A few agree, a few others put forward their position with honesty, while others do something from behind.”

Jaishankar informed the audience about the joint proposals of India, Japan, Germany and Egypt, which have been submitted to the UN.

With the ongoing conflicts across the world, "...there is a feeling in the world that the UN has weakened,” said Jaishankar. "There was a deadlock in the UN on the Ukraine war and no consensus was reached in the UN regarding Gaza. I think as this feeling increases, our chances of getting a permanent seat will increase," he elaborated.

"The world believes that India as the fastest growing large economy can become the engine of global growth…We should understand that being the fifth largest economy, on the way to becoming the third largest and with the biggest population, the world believes us to be talented people and expects us to contribute to resolve challenges," said Jaishankar.