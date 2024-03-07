×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

India Will Get First Bullet Train, Secured Corridors and High-Speed Pro: PM Modi at Republic Summit

PM Narendra Modi addresses Republic Summit 2024- Bharat The Next Decade

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
pm-narendra-modi- in-Republic-Summit
PM Modi at Republic Summit 2024 | Image:Republic
Republic Summit 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India will get its first bullet train in this decade itself while addressing the Republic Summit 2024 on Thursday, March 7. 

India's biggest news summit- Republic Summit 2024, began with huge enthusiasm, on Thursday in Delhi. Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami inaugurated the Republic Summit 2024. The theme for this year's Summit is "Bharat: The Next Decade," with a focus on what India can do in the coming 10 years to make sure that the country achieves the dream of 'Viksit Bharat - A Developed India', before 2047.

(This is a developing story) 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

