India Will Get First Bullet Train, Secured Corridors and High-Speed Pro: PM Modi at Republic Summit
PM Narendra Modi addresses Republic Summit 2024- Bharat The Next Decade
Republic Summit 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India will get its first bullet train in this decade itself while addressing the Republic Summit 2024 on Thursday, March 7.
India's biggest news summit- Republic Summit 2024, began with huge enthusiasm, on Thursday in Delhi. Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami inaugurated the Republic Summit 2024. The theme for this year's Summit is "Bharat: The Next Decade," with a focus on what India can do in the coming 10 years to make sure that the country achieves the dream of 'Viksit Bharat - A Developed India', before 2047.
(This is a developing story)
