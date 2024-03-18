×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 13:51 IST

India's Youngest Millionaire? Narayana Murthy Gifts Grandson Rs 240 Crore in Infosys Shares: Report

Ekagrah Rohan Murty has achieved the title of becoming India's youngest millionaire in probability

Reported by: Digital Desk
N R Narayana Murthy
N R Narayana Murthy. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has gifted shares worth over Rs 240 crore to his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty, several reports claimed.  With this, Ekagrah Rohan Murty has achieved the title of becoming India's youngest millionaire in probability. This milestone was reached by owning 15,00,000 shares, representing a 0.04% stake, in India's second-largest information technology services company. Following this, Narayana Murthy's share in Infosys decreased to 0.36% from 0.40%, equivalent to over 1.51 crore shares, according to an exchange filing. 

In November, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty welcomed their third grandchild - son Rohan Murty and his wife Aparna Krishnan's baby boy. The newborn was named Ekagrah, derived from the Sanskrit word meaning focus and determination. Reportedly, the family drew inspiration from Arjuna's "Ekagrah" in the Mahabharata, symbolizing singular focus and concentration. For the unversed, Murtys are also grandparents to the two daughters of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty.

NR Narayana Murthy established Infosys in 1981. A significant milestone in Infosys's journey came in March 1999 when it was listed on Nasdaq. At the time of the listing, Narayana Murthy emphasized the importance of the Nasdaq listing in helping Infosys attract top talent.

Reflecting on this achievement as his proudest moment, Narayana Murthy during a recent media event said, “Sitting in front of those scorching lights on a high stool in Nasdaq when we became the first Indian company to be listed on Nasdaq. I think that was, in some sense, we were doing something that had not been done at all by an Indian company.”

Published March 18th, 2024 at 13:51 IST

