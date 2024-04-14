Updated April 12th, 2024 at 20:13 IST
Indian Adventurer Gopi Thotakura Set to Explore the Edge of Outer Space
Gopichand Thotakura is among 31 candidates who have crossed the Karman line, marking the edge of Earth's atmosphere and the beginning of outer space.
New Delhi: Gopichand Thotakura, a pilot, is going to space as a tourist. He's the first Indian chosen for this trip on Blue Origin's NS-25 mission. Mr. Thotakura will make a journey beyond the Earth's atmosphere along with five other candidates.
Gopichand Thotakura, an entrepreneur and pilot, joins a distinguished lineup of 31 candidates who have flown beyond the Karman line, the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space.
From a young age, Mr. Thotakura has been fascinated by the skies. He didn't stick to the usual path—instead of just learning to drive, he also learned to fly planes. His love for flying led him to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Describing him, Blue Origins wrote, "Gopi is a pilot and aviator who learned how to fly before he could drive. Gopi pilots bush, aerobatic, and seaplanes, as well as gliders and hot air balloons, and has served as an international medical jet pilot. A lifelong traveler, his most recent adventure took him to the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro."
Gopichand Thotakura, born in Vijayawada, is now 30 years old. He runs Preserve Life Corp, a worldwide center for holistic wellness and applied health situated near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Every member of the NS-25 mission will carry a postcard representing the hopes and dreams of young people worldwide on behalf of Blue Origin's foundation, Club for the Future.
