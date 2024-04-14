×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Indian Adventurer Gopi Thotakura Set to Explore the Edge of Outer Space

Gopichand Thotakura is among 31 candidates who have crossed the Karman line, marking the edge of Earth's atmosphere and the beginning of outer space.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Gopichand Thotakura: First Indian Space Tourist
Gopichand Thotakura: First Indian Space Tourist | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Gopichand Thotakura, a pilot, is going to space as a tourist. He's the first Indian chosen for this trip on Blue Origin's NS-25 mission. Mr. Thotakura will make a journey beyond the Earth's atmosphere along with five other candidates.

Gopichand Thotakura, an entrepreneur and pilot, joins a distinguished lineup of 31 candidates who have flown beyond the Karman line, the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space. 

From a young age, Mr. Thotakura has been fascinated by the skies. He didn't stick to the usual path—instead of just learning to drive, he also learned to fly planes. His love for flying led him to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.  

Advertisement

Describing him, Blue Origins wrote, "Gopi is a pilot and aviator who learned how to fly before he could drive. Gopi pilots bush, aerobatic, and seaplanes, as well as gliders and hot air balloons, and has served as an international medical jet pilot. A lifelong traveler, his most recent adventure took him to the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro." 

Gopichand Thotakura, born in Vijayawada, is now 30 years old. He runs Preserve Life Corp, a worldwide center for holistic wellness and applied health situated near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.  

Advertisement

Every member of the NS-25 mission will carry a postcard representing the hopes and dreams of young people worldwide on behalf of Blue Origin's foundation, Club for the Future. 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Students

More focus on quality edu

3 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

4 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

4 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

5 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

6 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

7 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

7 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

7 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

7 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

8 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

15 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

17 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

19 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

20 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

22 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

23 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

23 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo