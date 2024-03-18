Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian intelligence agencies have issued warnings of heightened Khalistani protests and potential threats to Indian High Commission officials over the next three months across Five Eye countries following the killing of Nijjar. Intelligence agencies have raised specific concerns about protestors posing security risks to Indian diplomatic personnel stationed in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Local law enforcement agencies have been briefed on this threat perception amid recent demonstrations by Khalistani supporters outside the Indian High Commission in Canada, against the killing of Khalistani hardliner Hardeep Nijjar.

Indian Intelligence agencies have warned that Khalistani elements are planning a large-scale protest in the coming days which will heighten as the date of the anniversary of the death of Hardeep Nijjar comes near, the diplomatic missions in the Five Eye countries have been informed of possible threats by such elements and the local law enforcement agencies. Security has also been beefed up outside the High Commissions as well as the locations where officials of the Indian High Commission in The Five Eye Countries visit regularly for their official work.

The Indian Agencies are terming the protest outside Indian High commissions as part of a well-planned conspiracy to attack Indians on foreign land. NIA is probing the case of attacks on the Indian diplomatic missions in the US, the UK and Canada in June 2022 following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and more than 40 suspects have been identified by the agency in its investigation so far.

What are 'The Five Eyes' Countries?

The Five Eyes, comprised of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, constitutes an intelligence alliance characterized by the exchange of a wide array of intelligence, making it one of the world's most cohesive multilateral arrangements. Distinguished by the diversity of its member nations, all governed by the rule of law and strong human rights protections, the alliance is united by a common language, facilitating seamless information sharing to safeguard their collective national interests.

The Five Country Ministerial serves as a pivotal platform for security ministers from the Five Eyes to convene and explore avenues for collaboration, addressing an extensive spectrum of public safety and national security concerns faced by each partner. The Ministerial may incorporate joint sessions with the Quintet of the Attorney General, aiming to foster dialogue between these two groups and comprising the Attorneys General of the Five Eyes, the Quintet endeavours to advance legal matters of mutual significance.