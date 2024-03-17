Updated March 17th, 2024 at 19:16 IST
IAF Helicopters Conduct 'Bambi Bucket' Operations to Control Forest Fire in Nilgiris | Video
The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters continued its fire fighting operations and conducted 'Bambi Bucket' operations to douse the forest fire in Nilgiris.
Fire Fighting in Nilgiris Forest: The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters on Sunday continued its fire fighting operations while making efforts to douse the forest fire spread through the Nilgiri district. The IAF Mi-17 V5 Helicopters from the Sulur Air Force station were launched to conduct ‘Bambi Bucket’ operations to control the forest fire. The helicopters carried out multiple Bambi Bucket operations on Sunday as well to ensure that the forest fire was brought under control.
According to the Indian Air Force, the fire fighting mission was initiated after a request from the Tamil Nadu state administration. Following the request, the IAF helicopters undertook the fire fighting operations.
It is being said that the helicopters discharged over 16000 litres of water to douse the fire spread across a large area of the forest.
The IAF also shared images and video clips of the fire fighting efforts being carried out in the forest area of Nilgiris District.
The efforts are still underway to control the fire.
Published March 17th, 2024 at 19:16 IST
