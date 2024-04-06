×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Indian Army Fires Upon Suspects Approaching Rajouri Army Camp, Joint Operation Launched

Officials in the Indian Army informed Republic that the sentry deployed in Darhal Army camp noticed movement of 6-7 suspects approaching the camp at 1.45 am

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
Indian Army
Indian Army on Saturday early morning opened fire after suspicious activity near an Army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu | Image:AP
Rajouri: Indian Army on Saturday early morning opened fire after suspicious activity near an Army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu. At around 3 am, a group of six to seven suspects was spotted approaching the camp, prompting the Army sentry to open fire. Multiple rounds were fired in the direction of the suspects as a precautionary measure. Following the incident, a joint operation has been launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu Kashmir Police in the Darhal area.

Officials in the Indian Army informed Republic that the sentry deployed in Darhal Army camp noticed a movement of six to seven suspects approaching the camp at around 1.45 am; and again, at around 3 am when he opened multiple fires at the suspects.

"We suspect that individuals have gone into the nearby village. Jammu and Kashmir Police has also been informed and operations to find out suspects is underway for over 9 hours now. The area has been put on alert keeping in view sensitivity of the event," he added.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

