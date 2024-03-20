×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 19:06 IST

Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

The operation, conducted in the area of Khurhama, resulted in the successful apprehension of an individual suspected of involvement in unlawful activities.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday initiated a joint search operation in North Kashmir's Kupwara district. The operation, conducted in the area of Khurhama, resulted in the successful apprehension of an individual suspected of involvement in unlawful activities.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint operation swiftly targeted the identified area, aiming to neutralize any potential threats. During the operation, security forces apprehended the suspect and seized a significant cache of war-related items, including four hand grenades.

Advertisement

With inputs from Arawat 

 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 19:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Modi Putin Zelenskyy

PM Modi invited

a few seconds ago
DRUGS

Interpol Red Notice

3 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
Posing As Bank Official Jharkhand's Jamtara Man Dupes Delhi Based Man, Arrested

Posing As Bank Official J

6 minutes ago
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win

Patil meets Virat Kohli

7 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Birthday

8 minutes ago
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Resumes Biking

10 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's strongest XI

10 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha BTS Video

11 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI Governor meets FM

13 minutes ago
Satellites

US spying Russia

16 minutes ago
israel hamas

Battle Tanks

16 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

Bank credit growth

17 minutes ago
Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

17 minutes ago
2nd Sub Juniors nationals file photo

Jr National Championship

19 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

23 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

24 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo