New Delhi: The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday initiated a joint search operation in North Kashmir's Kupwara district. The operation, conducted in the area of Khurhama, resulted in the successful apprehension of an individual suspected of involvement in unlawful activities.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint operation swiftly targeted the identified area, aiming to neutralize any potential threats. During the operation, security forces apprehended the suspect and seized a significant cache of war-related items, including four hand grenades.

With inputs from Arawat