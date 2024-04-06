×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 17:39 IST

Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Rescues Sri Lankan Fisherman Who'd Developed Heart Condition | WATCH

Indian Coast Guard helicopter rescued a Sri Lankan fisherman from Indian waters who developed heart condition

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Sri Lankan Fisherman Rescued From Indian Waters
Sri Lankan Fisherman Rescued From Indian Waters | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Trending News: A heartwarming video has surfaced on social media today shows an Indian Coast Guard helicopter rescuing a Sri Lankan fisherman.

A Sri Lankan fisherman who developed a serious medical condition was rescued from Indian waters, the video was shared by @airnewsalerts on social media platform instagram.

The video shared by airnewsalerts comes with a caption which says, ‘@indiancoastguard_official helicopter evacuated Sri Lankan fisherman who developed heart condition after his boat drifted to Indian waters due to engine failure. @meaindia @pibchennai’

According to the video the fisherman's boat was drifted to Indian waters due to engine failure, he also developed heart condition which left him stranded in the middle of the sea.

Watch Indian Coast Guard Rescue Video:

The video is now circulating on social media with people appraising the efforts of Indian coast guards. One comment says, ‘doing an amazing job as always!'.

Another comment says, ‘Jai Hind, Hail India’. The video was shared 6 hours ago from now and has got 1,183 likes so far and counting.

Last month in march Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had saved fisherman in Arabian sea after a medical emergency off Mumbai coast. The Indian Coast Guard had saved life of an Indian fisherman approximately 90 nautical miles west of Mumbai.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 17:39 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

