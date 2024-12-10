Indian Coast Guard Seizes Two Bangladeshi Trawlers, 78 Fishermen Detained for Illegal Fishing

New Delhi: In a significant operation aimed at safeguarding maritime security, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing trawlers along with 78 fishermen engaged in fishing within Indian waters.

The Indian Coast Guard Ship, whilst on patrol along IMBL identified suspicious activity within Indian Maritime Zone.

The ICG ship intercepted 2 Bangladesh fishing trawlers engaged in unauthorized fishing activities. The vessels were identified as "FV Laila-2" and "FV Meghna-5", both registered in Bangladesh with 41 & 37 crew respectively.

The trawlers were inspected at sea and later charged under the Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981. Both vessels were then escorted to Paradip for further investigation.