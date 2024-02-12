Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

ICG Ship Vikram Rescues 11 Crew After Fishing Boat Suffers Engine Failure In Arabian Sea

The Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram rescued 11 crew members of IFB King (IND-TN-12-MM-6466) stranded at high seas due to engine failure

Ronit Singh
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram Rescues 11 Crew Members In Arabian Sea
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram Rescues 11 Crew Members In Arabian Sea | Image:ICG
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram rescued 11 crew members of IFB King (IND-TN-12-MM-6466), a fishing boat, stranded at high seas due to engine failure since February 5. 

The boat was safely towed from 280 nautical miles West of Minicoy Island and handed over to ICGS Minicoy, confirmed the ICG officials. It added that with collaborative effort with the Fisheries Department, the boat has been sheltered at Minicoy Harbour.

Back in December 2023, Coast Guard's Vikram made yet another rescue effort by escorting an India-bound merchant vessel which came under attack by a drone to native shores in the Arabian Sea, said officials. 

The Vikram-class offshore patrol vessel is a series of seven offshore patrol vessels (OPV) being built at the Kattupalli shipyard by L&T Shipbuilding for the Indian Coast Guard. These are long range surface ships which are capable of coastal and offshore patrolling, with advanced technologies and modern equipments. 

In the latest, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Vigraha, seventh in the series of Vikram-class Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), was commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Chennai on August 28, 2021.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

