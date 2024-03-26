Advertisement

New Delhi: All 22 crew members aboard the container ship involved in the collision with Baltimore's Key Bridge have been confirmed as Indian nationals, according to statements from the charter management entity, Synergy Marine Group. The charter manager, Synergy Marine Group, provided reassurances that all crew members, including the two pilots, have been accounted for, with no reports of injuries. Additionally, there have been no signs of pollution resulting from the collision, easing concerns about environmental damage.

However, the collapse of the Key Bridge has sparked a massive rescue operation, with local authorities scrambling to locate and rescue individuals trapped in the wreckage. So far, two people have been rescued, but officials fear that seven others remain missing, prompting an extensive search effort.



The Baltimore City Fire Department has declared the collapse a 'mass-casualty incident', as reports indicate that several vehicles have fallen into the Patapsco River below. The four-lane steel bridge, a crucial artery leading to the Port of Baltimore and the busiest US port for car shipments, has suffered significant damage, disrupting transportation and commerce in the region.