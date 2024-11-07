sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:29 IST, November 7th 2024

Indian Diplomats In Canada Put Under Surveillance, Not Acceptable: MEA

Indian diplomats are being put under surveillance, which is totally unacceptable. We had also taken up the matter very strongly with Canada, MEA said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | Image: @MEAIndia
19:29 IST, November 7th 2024