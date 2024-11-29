Indian Diplomats In Canada Under 'Audio, Video Surveillance', Centre Tells Parliament

Consular officials at Vancouver's Indian Consulate were recently notified by Canadian authorities that they are currently under 'audio and video surveillance' | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Consular officials at Vancouver's Indian Consulate were recently notified by Canadian authorities that they are currently under 'audio and video surveillance' and that their ‘private communications’ have been ‘intercepted,’ the Centre informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh confirmed the surveillance reports. He informed that "respect for each other's concerns, territorial integrity, and sovereignty are essential for maintaining a stable bilateral relationship."

Singh was responding to a question about instances of cyber or other forms of surveillance targeting Indian diplomats in Canada. He stated, "Yes, recently, consular officials at the Indian Consulate in Vancouver were informed by Canadian authorities that they have been and continue to be under audio and video surveillance, and that their private communications have also been intercepted."

"Government of India lodged a strong protest with the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi on this issue vide its note verbale dated November 2, 2024 as these actions were a flagrant violation of all diplomatic provisions," Singh said in his response.

The minister in his response also quoted a response of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson in his weekly briefing to the media recently here.

"By citing technicalities, the Canadian Government cannot justify the fact that it is indulging in harassment and intimidation. Our diplomatic and consular personnel are already functioning in an environment of extremism and violence.

"This action of the Canadian Government aggravates the situation and is incompatible with established diplomatic norms and practices," the spokesperson had said.

Singh was also asked the details and the steps taken to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats.

"On the question of safety and security of Indian diplomats in Canada, the Government of India remains continuously engaged with the Canadian side to ensure that adequate protection is offered at all times to our diplomatic personnel and properties," he said.

The minister also said the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, in its biennial National Cyber Threat Assessment (NCTA) report for 2025-2026 released on October 30, "placed India under 'Section 1 - Cyber threat from state adversaries'".

The MEA had responded to the report on November 2, stating that it was yet another example of Canada's "negative" approach to ties with India. As on other occasions, imputations have been made about India "without any evidence", the minister said, quoting MEA's response.

In a separate written response, Singh also replied to queries on the steps taken for resolving issues with Canada and whether it is a fact that the Government of Canada has "expressed its inability" to provide minimum security to our embassy, consulates and diplomats.

"The two governments are in touch regarding the state of their bilateral ties. Respect for each other's concerns, territorial integrity and sovereignty are essential for a stable bilateral relationship.

"In this regard, Government of India has repeatedly urged the Canadian Government to take prompt and effective action against anti-India elements operating from its soil. This includes preventing secessionist and extremist elements from glorifying the assassination of our leaders issuing threats to our current political leadership and diplomats disrespecting and vandalising places of worship and espousing for the balkanisation of India by holding so-called 'referendums'," he added.

Singh further said while the Canadian authorities have been able to provide "security protection to our diplomats and diplomatic properties", they have recently "expressed their inability to provide security cover to our consular camps from the violent acts of secessionist and extremist elements".

With nearly 1.8 million Indo-Canadians (accounting for about 4.7 per cent of Canada's population) and another 1 million comprising non-resident Indians including approximately 4,27,000 Indian students, Canada hosts one of the largest Indian diasporas abroad, he said.

"As such, the welfare, safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada is of utmost importance to Government of India," the Union minister said.

The relations between the two countries came under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada is giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.