×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 31st, 2023 at 23:45 IST

Indian economy's growth rate underscores its resilience amid global challenges: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Indian economy's annual growth rate of 7.2 per cent underscores its resilience amidst global challenges.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
modi
(Image: Twitter/@BJP4India) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Indian economy's annual growth rate of 7.2 per cent underscores its resilience amidst global challenges.

This robust performance along with overall optimism and compelling macro-economic indicators, exemplify the promising trajectory of our economy and the tenacity of our people, he tweeted.

India's economy grew by 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2022-23, pushing the annual growth rate to 7.2 per cent on account of better performance by agriculture, manufacturing, mining and construction sectors, official data showed.

The growth propelled the Indian Economy to USD 3.3 trillion and set the stage for achieving the USD 5 trillion target in the next few years. 

Advertisement

Published May 31st, 2023 at 23:45 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

3 minutes ago
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accepts resignation of Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade

Wade Resigns

24 minutes ago
United Airlines

Boeing Land Missing Panel

36 minutes ago
Education News

NEET UG registration

an hour ago
GATE 2024 Results To Be Declared Today

GATE Results Today

an hour ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta

4 hours ago
Priyank Kanoongo

Attack on NCPCR Team

6 hours ago
The Zone of Interest

Glazer's Oscars Speech

7 hours ago
The Bear

The Bear 4 Announced

7 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra

A Roman Holi At Antilia

7 hours ago
Naxal killed

Two Naxalites Killed

7 hours ago
More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

NDA Will surpass record

7 hours ago
Bureaucrats Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab and Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala will be new Election Commissioners

EC to Announce 2024 Lok S

7 hours ago
Medha Shankr

Medha Shankr At LFW

7 hours ago
CAA faces legal challenge

CAA faces legal challenge

7 hours ago
Pets impact on your well being

Benefits Of Pets

7 hours ago
Moin-ul-Haq stadium

BCA acquires Stadium

7 hours ago
#KKavithaArrested

Is Kejriwal next?

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India News16 hours ago

  2. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo