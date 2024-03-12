×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 23:23 IST

Indian Embassy in China Tweets on Agni-5 Missile, Delivers Message Loud and Clear!

In one word tweet delivering message loud and clear, the Indian Embassy in China hailed the successful 1st flight test of Agni-5 Missile calling it “Divyastra".

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Agni-5 Missile
Agni-5 Missile | Image:PIB
New Delhi: In a one word message delivering the loud and clear message, the Embassy of India in Beijing, China hailed the successful first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile calling it “Divyastra”. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post lauding the scientists of the DRDO for attaining the remarkable feat, the Embassy of India in Beijing wrote, “Divyastra”. The Indian Embassy in China’s head on response came up hours after the Chinese government lodged its diplomatic protest with the Government of India over PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh on March 9, where the Prime Minister inaugurated the Rs 825 crore worth Sela Tunnel built at an altitude of 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh providing connectivity to strategically located Tawang, which will ensure smooth movement of security troops along the frontier region.

First flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile was conducted on Monday by DRDO

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Monday, touched another feat, when it successfully carried out the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile, capable of deploying multiple warheads, under its 'Mission Divyastra', joining a select group of nations having such a capability.

The Defence Ministry said that the missile with 'Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV)' tested from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha accomplished the designed parameters.

Following the successful flight test, PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful test.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, to express his pleasure over the feat, saying, “Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.”

Quoting PM Modi’s post, the Embassy of India in Beijing wrote, “Divyastra”.

Prior to this, China lodged a diplomatic protest with India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week, reiterating its claim over the area by saying India's moves will "only complicate" the unresolved boundary question.
 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 23:23 IST

