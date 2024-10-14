Published 20:53 IST, October 14th 2024
Indian Enquiry Team Probing Pannun Murder Plot Will Travel To Washington: US
An enquiry committee set up by India will travel to Washington, D.C. on October 15 to investigate the "failed plot" to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Pannun.
An enquiry committee set up by India will travel to Washington, D.C. on October 15 to investigate the "failed plot" to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun | Image: PTI
