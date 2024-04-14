Advertisement

Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media that captures the heartwarming moments of an Indian family who welcomes a puppy to their house with Aarti rituals.

The viral puppy Aarti video was shared on social media platform X by @_B___S. The viral puppy video comes with a caption that says, ‘An Indian family welcoming puppy to their family.’

The viral video shows two kids—a young boy and a girl—in one frame. The girl is holding a black puppy in her arms. Both boys and girls enter the house, where a woman performs Aarti rituals to welcome the new family member. The woman also applies tilak to the puppy's forehead.

The entire viral video captures the family's emotional bonding with the new family member. It also showcases how deeply Indian rituals and traditions are inherited in our DNA, which teaches us to respect every living being on this planet.

Watch Puppy Aarti Viral Video:

An Indian family welcoming a puppy to their family. pic.twitter.com/K9ETlSlqSK — B&S (@_B___S)

The video was shared on social media on April 13, 2024, at 4:05 a.m. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, has managed to get over 1 million views in the last 24 hours.

The netizens, on the other hand, are showing their love and affection in the comment section. One user wrote, ‘this is so adorable - I love it:)’, another user wrote, ‘I bless you my little doggie friend may God be with you’.

screengrab of comment section

One more user says, ‘Too dangerous be careful। Rottweiler actually।’.



