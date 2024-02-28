Updated February 28th, 2024 at 09:55 IST
Indian Forces Foil Infiltration Bid By Pakistani Drone Near Poonch
Pakistan drone, attempting to enter Indian Territory in Mendhar area, pushed back
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Representative | Image: Unsplash
Advertisement
Poonch: Indian forces pushed back a Pakistani drone as it attemped to enter the Indian territory in Medhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch last night. The Indian Forces opened fired on the drone as it was hovering around 100 meters from the Line of Control (LOC). The drone traced back its origin after hovering over at the LOC for over 10 minutes, thus foiling the intrusion bid.
(This is a breaking copy)
Advertisement
Published February 28th, 2024 at 09:55 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.