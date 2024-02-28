Indian Forces Foil Infiltration Bid By Pakistani Drone Near Poonch

Advertisement

Poonch: Indian forces pushed back a Pakistani drone as it attemped to enter the Indian territory in Medhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch last night. The Indian Forces opened fired on the drone as it was hovering around 100 meters from the Line of Control (LOC). The drone traced back its origin after hovering over at the LOC for over 10 minutes, thus foiling the intrusion bid.

(This is a breaking copy)