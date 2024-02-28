Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Indian Forces Foil Infiltration Bid By Pakistani Drone Near Poonch

Pakistan drone, attempting to enter Indian Territory in Mendhar area, pushed back

Digital Desk
India pushes back Pakistani drone at LOC
Representative | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Poonch: Indian forces pushed back a Pakistani drone as it attemped to enter the Indian territory in Medhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch last night. The Indian Forces opened fired on the drone as it was hovering around 100 meters from the Line of Control (LOC). The drone traced back its origin after hovering over at the LOC for over 10 minutes, thus foiling the intrusion bid. 

 

 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

9 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

9 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

9 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

9 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

9 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

11 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

13 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

16 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

18 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

18 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

18 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

18 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmers March in Poland's Capital to Protest Ukrainian Imports

    World8 minutes ago

  2. वीरभद्र सिंह के बेटे विक्रमादित्य का मंत्री पद से इस्‍तीफा

    12 minutes ago

  3. 'The Projects I'm Bringing to TN Have Been the Demand For Ages': PM 

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Hanuma Vihari resignation: Political interference claim dismissed by ACA

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Pep Guardiola reportedly identifies sole United player he likes the most

    Sports 23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo