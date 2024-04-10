PM Modi hailed UPI as a testament to Indian innovation, describing it as a tool that has shattered numerous barriers | Image: Republic

In an interview with US Newsweek magazine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday touched upon various topics, including digital payments and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

PM Modi emphasizes 3 lessons derived from success of UPI

PM Modi emphasized three critical lessons derived from the success of UPI:

The importance of open, interoperable, scalable, and secure technology The democratization of technology The trust people place in adapting quickly to technological advancements.

“I feel there are three important lessons from the success of UPI. First, technology should be open, interoperable, scalable and secure. Second, there should be democratization of technology. Third, people should be trusted to adapt quickly to technology and evolve,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi hailed UPI as a testament to Indian innovation, describing it as a tool that has shattered numerous barriers, particularly financial and geographical, thereby democratizing access to digital transactions even for individuals in remote areas.

“UPI is a fine example of Indian innovation at its best. I see UPI as a simple tool that broke countless barriers, from financial barriers to geographical barriers. It has opened the world of digital transactions to the person at the last mile,” he said.

Economic ties between India and US

Highlighting the robust economic ties between India and the United States, PM Modi underscored the potential mutual benefits of making UPI services available in the U.S.

“We have expansive economic ties with the U.S. In addition, we have a large Indian diaspora in the country, significant two-way tourist flows and over 300,000 Indian students pursuing higher education in the U.S. Given this robust connection, it would be mutually beneficial if UPI services are made available in the U.S,” PM Modi remarked.