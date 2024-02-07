As per the new provision, the statement of the rape survivor can also be recorded through audio-video mediums | Image: PTI/ Representational

New Delhi: After the notification of the new Indian Judicial Code 2023, provision has been created for protection for rape survivors. As per the new provision, the statement of the rape survivor can also be recorded through audio-video mediums.

In keeping with the provision, Delhi Police on Thursday posted on X, “After the notification of the new law “Indian Judicial Code 2023” there will be provision of protection to rape victims. The statement of the victim can also be recorded through audio-video mediums.”