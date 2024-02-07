Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:17 IST
Indian Judicial Code 2023 Makes Provision for Audio-Video Statement Recording for Rape Survivors
As per the new provision, the statement of the rape survivor can also be recorded through audio-video mediums
Srinwanti Das
- India
- 1 min read
As per the new provision, the statement of the rape survivor can also be recorded through audio-video mediums | Image:PTI/ Representational
Advertisement
New Delhi: After the notification of the new Indian Judicial Code 2023, provision has been created for protection for rape survivors. As per the new provision, the statement of the rape survivor can also be recorded through audio-video mediums.
In keeping with the provision, Delhi Police on Thursday posted on X, “After the notification of the new law “Indian Judicial Code 2023” there will be provision of protection to rape victims. The statement of the victim can also be recorded through audio-video mediums.”
Advertisement
Published February 1st, 2024 at 12:17 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.