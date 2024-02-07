English
February 1st, 2024

Indian Judicial Code 2023 Makes Provision for Audio-Video Statement Recording for Rape Survivors

As per the new provision, the statement of the rape survivor can also be recorded through audio-video mediums

NRI raped in Delhi
As per the new provision, the statement of the rape survivor can also be recorded through audio-video mediums | Image:PTI/ Representational
New Delhi: After the notification of the new Indian Judicial Code 2023, provision has been created for protection for rape survivors. As per the new provision, the statement of the rape survivor can also be recorded through audio-video mediums.

In keeping with the provision, Delhi Police on Thursday posted on X, “After the notification of the new law “Indian Judicial Code 2023” there will be provision of protection to rape victims. The statement of the victim can also be recorded through audio-video mediums.”

February 1st, 2024

