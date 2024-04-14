×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 20:01 IST

Indian Navy bolsters defence in Pangong Lake with cutting-edge Unmanned Marine Boats

In addition to the unmanned marine boat, the Indian Navy has placed an order for 30 underwater swarms of drones, referred to as autonomous underwater vehicles.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Indian Navy
Image: Republic/DRDO | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India's security forces are poised to deploy advanced unmanned, weaponised marine boats and undersea drone swarms to bolster security along its expansive coastline and critical regions, including the contentious Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. This strategic initiative comes as the Indian Navy greenlights the acquisition of 12 autonomous weaponized boat swarms, an innovation developed by Pune-based Sagar Defence Engineering. 

Nikunj Parashar, founder of Sagar Defence Engineering, introduced these groundbreaking boats at the Naval Innovation & Indigenisation Organisation exhibition held at Bharat Mandapam. Parashar emphasised, "These boats provide naval forces with significant tactical advantages in both underwater and surface warfare, boasting multi-mission capabilities." 

Cutting-Edge Features 

These state-of-the-art boats offer an impressive 48-hour operating capability on a single tank of fuel and provide comprehensive 360-degree situational awareness. They incorporate ISRO's navigation system, NaVIC, in conjunction with GPS, ensuring precise navigation even when GPS signals are unavailable.

Out of the 12 boats, the Navy will retain 10 for its operations, while two will be allocated to the Indian Army for Pangong Lake operations. Pangong Tso, a 134-kilometer-long saltwater lake in eastern Ladakh, has been under intense surveillance by both Indian and PLA troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Since 2020, China has notably increased its patrol boat presence in the area. 

The India-China border clash in Ladakh in May 2020, marked a significant escalation in the ongoing territorial disputes between the two neighbouring nations. This deadly clash occurred in the Galwan Valley and resulted in casualties on both sides, with multiple Indian soldiers losing their lives. The incident triggered a renewed wave of tensions and prompted international concerns about the escalation of hostilities between two nuclear-armed countries. 

Meeting Operational Needs

In addition to the unmanned marine boat, the Indian Navy has placed an order for 30 underwater swarms of drones, referred to as autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), from Sagar Defence Engineering. These AUVs will play a crucial role in mine detection and countermeasure operations. Parashar elaborated on their functionality, stating, "All these AUVs communicate with each other beneath the sea.''

When a mother AUV identifies an underwater mine, it will send another AUV for surveillance and then dispatch an expandable AUV to neutralise the mine." Furthermore, the Navy has procured seven other types of drones, specifically designed for cargo lifting and medical evacuation purposes, to enhance its overall operational capabilities. This development signifies a substantial step in modernising and reinforcing India's maritime security and surveillance efforts along its coastline and the strategically vital Pangong Lake. 

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 20:01 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

an hour ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

an hour ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

2 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

3 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

3 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

3 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

4 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

4 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

4 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

4 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

4 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World9 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News9 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo