Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 4th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Indian Navy Hands Over 9 Somalia Pirates to Mumbai Police

The Navy said all nine pirates involved in piracy were apprehended in that operation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian Navy Hands Over 9 Somalia Pirates to Mumbai Police
Robust actions by the Indian Navy ships INS Trishul and INS Sumedha during anti-piracy operations East of Somalia on 29 March resulted in a successful rescue of FV Al Kambar. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Thursday said it has handed over to the Mumbai Police nine pirates who were apprehended in an operation in east of Somalia last week.

Indian warships INS Trishul and INS Sumedha carried out a major operation on the high seas on March 29 that resulted in the successful rescue of fishing vessel Al Kambar and its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals.

The Navy said all nine pirates involved in piracy were apprehended in that operation.

"INS Trishul arrived at Mumbai on April 3 and handed over all nine pirates to the local police for further legal action in accordance with the Indian laws, specifically the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act 2022," Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

"Indian Navy reaffirms its resolve to safeguard all merchant shipping and seafarers transiting in the Indian Ocean Region irrespective of their nationality," it said. 

(Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Published April 4th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

