Indian Navy Prepares for Cyclone Dana Landfall, Two Ships on Standby to Aid with Relief Efforts
With Cyclone Dana expected to make landfall anytime on Thursday, in Odisha and West Bengal, the Indian Navy has been preparing to conduct any HADR operations
With Cyclone Dana expected to make landfall anytime on Thursday, in Odisha and West Bengal, the Indian Navy has been preparing to conduct any HADR operations | Image: PTI
13:34 IST, October 24th 2024