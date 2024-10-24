sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Indian Navy Prepares for Cyclone Dana Landfall, Two Ships on Standby to Aid with Relief Efforts

Published 13:34 IST, October 24th 2024

Indian Navy Prepares for Cyclone Dana Landfall, Two Ships on Standby to Aid with Relief Efforts

With Cyclone Dana expected to make landfall anytime on Thursday, in Odisha and West Bengal, the Indian Navy has been preparing to conduct any HADR operations

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian Navy Operation
With Cyclone Dana expected to make landfall anytime on Thursday, in Odisha and West Bengal, the Indian Navy has been preparing to conduct any HADR operations | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:34 IST, October 24th 2024