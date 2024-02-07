Advertisement

New Delhi: Responding to the distress call from MV Marlin Luanda PM on January 26, INS Visakhapatnam has successfully doused the fire after it ws hit by a Houthi missile at the Gulf of Aden. A US and French warship also responded to the distress call. Based on a request from the commercial ship, a fire fighting team from INS Visakhapatnam ,comprising ten Indian Naval personnel with specialist fire fighting equipment, got on MV Marlin Luanda on early hours of January 27.

After six hours of battling the fire along with crew of MV Marlin Luanda, the Indian Naval fire fighting team has successfully brought the fire under control. The team is currently monitoring the situation to rule out any possibility of re-ignition.

#WATCH | Visuals of firefighting on board the merchant vessel by the Indian navy team and the vessel’s own crew https://t.co/KYCuK5v1Xr pic.twitter.com/iIyxAkg4JE — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

As the crisis in Red Sea deepens, INS Visakhapatnam, a guided missile destroyer, deployed in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday responded to a distress call from British merchant ship MV Merlin Luanda on the the night of January 26, reported news agency ANI. The commercial ship has 22 Indians and 1 Bangladeshi crew onboard, according to the Indian Navy.

Based on SOS call from the MV Merlin Luanda, INS Visakhapatnam has dispatched the Ship's NBCD team to rush to the crew's rescue. The team is carrying firefighting equipment in a bid to assist the the crew onboard.





Responding to the rescue operation, Indian Navy, in a statement, said, “The Indian Navy remains steadfast & committed towards safeguarding MVs & ensuring safety of life at sea.” The operator of the British oil tanker has said the vessel had been "struck by a missile in the Gulf of Aden after transiting the Red Sea", according to the reports.

The Indian Navy has significantly increased its surveillance apparatus in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden by deploying frontline destroyers and frigates in view of recent incidents of attacks on merchant vessels.

Earlier this month, the Indian Navy responded to a drone attack distress call from MV Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden on the night of January 17, and on January 5, it had thwarted an attempted hijacking of Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea and rescued all its crew members.

Earlier, Liberian-flagged vessel MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indian crew members, was the target of a drone attack off India's west coast on December 23.

Besides MV Chem Pluto, another commercial oil tanker that was on the way to India came under a suspected drone strike in the Southern Red Sea on the same day. The vessel had a team of 25 Indians.

(With inputs from PTI)