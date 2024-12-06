Indian Navy's Russia-manufactured Guided Missile INS Tushil to be Commissioned in Kaliningrad

New Delhi: The Indian Navy will commission its latest multi-role stealth guided missile frigate INS Tushil at Russia's coastal city of Kaliningrad on Monday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Upon commissioning, INS Tushil will join the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy and will rank amongst the most technologically advanced frigates in the world, officials said.

It will not only be a symbol of the Indian Navy's growing capabilities but also the resilient collaborative strength of the India-Russia partnership, they said.

INS Tushil is expected to significantly bolster the Indian Navy's operational capability in the Indian Ocean, a region that has witnessed increasing forays by China's PLA Navy in the last few years.

Tushil has been constructed in Russia as part of an over USD 2.5-billion deal that New Delhi inked with Moscow in 2016 for four stealth frigates for the Indian Navy.

Under the deal, two ships were to be built in Russia, while the other two were to be manufactured in India.

The ship's construction was closely monitored by an Indian team of specialists from the 'Warship Overseeing Team' stationed at Kaliningrad.

The warship will be commissioned on December 9 in the presence of Defence Minister Singh and top officials of India and Russia, Navy officials said.

The 3,900-tonne ship with a length of 125 metres packs a lethal punch and is an impressive blend of Russian and Indian cutting-edge technologies and best practices in warship construction, they said.

The ship's new design provides it with enhanced stealth features and better stability characteristics.

With the collaboration of Indian naval specialists and Severnoye Design Bureau, the indigenous content of the ship has been enhanced to an impressive 26 per cent, the officials said.

The major Indian defence firms involved in the project were BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Keltron, Nova Integrated Systems from Tata, Elcome Marine, Johnson Controls India and many more.

INS Tushil is an upgraded Krivak III class frigate of Project 1135.6.

The warship is the result of the continuous toil of hundreds of shipyard workers along with multiple Russian and Indian Original Equipment Makers (OEMs).

The ship underwent a series of extensive trials, beginning January this year, including factory sea trials, state committee trials and lastly delivery acceptance trials by a team of Indian specialists, the officials cited above said.

These trials included the proving of all Russian equipment fitted onboard, including weapon firings.

"During the trials, the ship clocked an impressive speed of more than 30 knots. With these trials being successfully completed, the ship would reach India in a near combat-ready condition ready to deliver its effects from the word go," said one of the officials.

The ship's name -- Tushil -- means 'the protector shield' and its crest represents the 'Abhedya Kavacham' (impenetrable shield).

Along with its motto 'Nirbhay, Abhedya aur Balsheel'(Fearless, Indomitable, Resolute), the ship stands as a symbol of the Indian Navy's undying commitment to protecting and safeguarding the nation's maritime frontiers, the officials said.