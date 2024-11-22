Published 15:00 IST, November 22nd 2024
Navy Submarine Collides With Fishing Vessel Off Goa Coast, 2 Fishermen Missing
Meanwhile, 11 crew members have been rescued. To assist the ongoing operation, six ships and aircraft were deployed.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Navy Submarine Collides With Fishing Vessel Off Goa Coast, 2 Fishermen Missing | Image: File photo of an Indian Navy Submarine
