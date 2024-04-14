×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 17:51 IST

Indian Navy unveils game-changing anti-swarm drone ammunition for enhanced security

The Indian Navy has also made significant progress in enhancing its communication capabilities through the NISHAR (Network for Information Sharing) system.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Indian Navy
Image: Twitter/@indiannavy | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Navy has achieved a significant technological feat with the development of an indigenous navigation system and a powerful anti-swarm drone. These innovations mark a crucial step forward in safeguarding national security interests and defending naval assets against evolving threats, particularly those posed by hostile drones.  

In a groundbreaking development, the Indian Navy has successfully created anti-swarm drone ammunition that promises to revolutionise drone defence strategies. Commander Indian Navy, MN Pasha, elaborated on this innovation, highlighting its unique capability. This ammunition, upon detonation, disperses a staggering 300 steel balls, forming an impregnable barrier to thwart hostile drones. Rigorous lab trials have confirmed its high effectiveness, making it a game-changer in countering drone threats.  

Nurturing Indigenous Navigation Systems

Alongside its anti-drone efforts, the Indian Navy has made remarkable strides in developing indigenous navigation systems. These systems have been seamlessly integrated into various naval platforms and have undergone rigorous trials spanning over three months. This dedication to indigenisation reflects the Navy's commitment to enhancing its operational capabilities through the integration of advanced technologies.  

Under the Swavlamban initiative, the Indian Navy is actively fostering innovation by collaborating with startups and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This initiative aims to harness cutting-edge technologies, including autonomous weaponised swarms, underwater swarm drones, and firefighting robots. The successful integration of the indigenous combat information and control system on Indian naval submarines exemplifies the navy's dedication to leveraging niche technologies.  

NISHAR: Advancing Communication Networks

The Indian Navy has also made significant progress in enhancing its communication capabilities through the NISHAR (Network for Information Sharing) system. This system provides a unified network framework, facilitating seamless communication between naval assets. This capability enables the Indian Navy to conduct joint exercises with friendly foreign countries, utilising a shared communication network.  

The Dronaam counter-drone system, prominently featured at the Indian Navy's Swavalamban 2023 exhibition, stands as a testament to indigenous innovation. Ordered by the Indian Air Force, this system disrupts drone communications with their ground stations, rendering them ineffective. Its successful deployment during the G20 Summit and its recognition as the winner of the IDEX competition in 2021 underscore its effectiveness and reliability.  

Iron Wall Defense: Anti-Swarm Drone 30mm Ammunition

The Indian Navy's development of 30mm anti-swarm drone ammunition represents a remarkable achievement. Fired from an AK-630 close-in weapon system, this ammunition releases 300 steel balls upon detonation, creating an impenetrable shield around warships or assets. Developed in collaboration with a defence research lab in Pune, this technology offers a formidable defence against aerial or drone attacks.  

In conclusion, the Indian Navy's advancements in indigenous technology, exemplified by the development of anti-swarm drone ammunition and advanced navigation systems, reaffirm its commitment to innovation, self-reliance, and national security. These breakthroughs position the Navy as a frontrunner in countering emerging threats in the modern warfare landscape. 

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 17:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

an hour ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

an hour ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

2 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

3 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

3 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

3 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

4 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

4 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

4 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

4 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

4 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World9 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News9 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo