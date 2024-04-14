Advertisement

The Indian Navy has achieved a significant technological feat with the development of an indigenous navigation system and a powerful anti-swarm drone. These innovations mark a crucial step forward in safeguarding national security interests and defending naval assets against evolving threats, particularly those posed by hostile drones.

In a groundbreaking development, the Indian Navy has successfully created anti-swarm drone ammunition that promises to revolutionise drone defence strategies. Commander Indian Navy, MN Pasha, elaborated on this innovation, highlighting its unique capability. This ammunition, upon detonation, disperses a staggering 300 steel balls, forming an impregnable barrier to thwart hostile drones. Rigorous lab trials have confirmed its high effectiveness, making it a game-changer in countering drone threats.

Nurturing Indigenous Navigation Systems

Alongside its anti-drone efforts, the Indian Navy has made remarkable strides in developing indigenous navigation systems. These systems have been seamlessly integrated into various naval platforms and have undergone rigorous trials spanning over three months. This dedication to indigenisation reflects the Navy's commitment to enhancing its operational capabilities through the integration of advanced technologies.

Under the Swavlamban initiative, the Indian Navy is actively fostering innovation by collaborating with startups and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This initiative aims to harness cutting-edge technologies, including autonomous weaponised swarms, underwater swarm drones, and firefighting robots. The successful integration of the indigenous combat information and control system on Indian naval submarines exemplifies the navy's dedication to leveraging niche technologies.

NISHAR: Advancing Communication Networks

The Indian Navy has also made significant progress in enhancing its communication capabilities through the NISHAR (Network for Information Sharing) system. This system provides a unified network framework, facilitating seamless communication between naval assets. This capability enables the Indian Navy to conduct joint exercises with friendly foreign countries, utilising a shared communication network.

The Dronaam counter-drone system, prominently featured at the Indian Navy's Swavalamban 2023 exhibition, stands as a testament to indigenous innovation. Ordered by the Indian Air Force, this system disrupts drone communications with their ground stations, rendering them ineffective. Its successful deployment during the G20 Summit and its recognition as the winner of the IDEX competition in 2021 underscore its effectiveness and reliability.

Iron Wall Defense: Anti-Swarm Drone 30mm Ammunition

The Indian Navy's development of 30mm anti-swarm drone ammunition represents a remarkable achievement. Fired from an AK-630 close-in weapon system, this ammunition releases 300 steel balls upon detonation, creating an impenetrable shield around warships or assets. Developed in collaboration with a defence research lab in Pune, this technology offers a formidable defence against aerial or drone attacks.

In conclusion, the Indian Navy's advancements in indigenous technology, exemplified by the development of anti-swarm drone ammunition and advanced navigation systems, reaffirm its commitment to innovation, self-reliance, and national security. These breakthroughs position the Navy as a frontrunner in countering emerging threats in the modern warfare landscape.