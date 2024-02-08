Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Indian Railways Conduct Inspection On Double Line Between Changsari And Agthori Station In Assam

Indian Railways: As part of the New Bongaigaon-Agthori via Rangiya 142.97 km doubling project, work on the Changsari-Agthori segment is ongoing.

Pritam Saha
Railways Conduct Inspection In Assam
Railways Conduct Inspection In Assam | Image:Instagram
Assam: Indian Railways completed the Statutory inspection of the recently installed double line between Changsari and Agthori stations today. As part of the New Bongaigaon-Agthori via Rangiya 142.97 km doubling project, work on the Changsari-Agthori segment is ongoing. "Statutory inspection on the newly laid 7.48 Km double line between Assam’s Changsari & Agthori station, (part of 142.97 KM long New Bongaigaon – Agthori via Rangiya Doubling project) was completed. It will reduce congestion and enhance movement of trains," the Ministry of Railways announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Nineteen new station buildings will be built in addition to 75 major bridges and 38 minor bridges as part of this project. There are 7.48 kilometers separating Changsari and Agthori. There are eleven small bridges under development in this region. A point worth emphasizing is that the installation of a double track allows trains to travel in both directions without needing to stop at stations, thus improving train punctuality. Because there is less traffic, more trains can operate at higher speeds. 

The New Bongaigaon-Agthori via Rangiya doubling project spans 142.97 km, of which 70.91 km have been put into service till now. The previous sections, which were 18.99 km between Bijni and Sorbhog, 26.91 km between Pathsala and Nalbari, and 17.53 km between New Bongaigaon and Bijni, were put into service on August 30, 2022, May 24, and June 13, 2023, respectively. Furthermore, on December 26, 2023, 7.48 km were put into service between Changsari and Agthori. After this segment is finished, there will be a major improvement in northeast connectivity.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

