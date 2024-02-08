English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

Indian Railways Conduct Speed Trial at 130 Kmph Between New Jalpaiguri to Malda Town - WATCH

The 232-kilometer stretch between Malda and New Jalpaiguri was the site of both an uphill and a downhill speed trial.

Pritam Saha
Indian Railways Speed Trial
Indian Railways Speed Trial | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Railways: In order to improve train speed in its high-density network, Indian Railways has been working hard to update its infrastructure. According to a Ministry of Railways tweet on X, formerly Twitter, a successful speed testing at 130 kmph was conducted along the New Jalpaiguri (NJP)–Malda segment of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway). 

The 232-kilometer stretch between Malda and New Jalpaiguri was the site of both an uphill and a downhill speed trial. Using a rake of 22 coaches—all LHB type stock, including one for an oscillation monitoring system—the speed testing was carried out. Indian Railways has long placed increasing sectional speed as one of its key priorities. The goal of the Northeast Frontier Railway was to increase the sectional speed from 110 kmph to 130 kmph in the New Jalpaiguri–Malda town segment.

Before the sectional speed in the section is increased to 130 kmph from the current 110 kmph, a confirmatory oscillograph car run (COCR) was conducted successfully on January 7, 2024, as part of the procedural requirements. Many changes, including raising the super elevation and extending the transition length of curves, have been completed during the process to comply with the increased speed, at a cost of about INR 9 crore. 

The operational speed of trains will rise as a result of these infrastructural upgrades, thereby reducing passenger journey times. The segment would be ready for the introduction of 130 kmph after these works are finished, saving about 20 minutes, according to reports.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

