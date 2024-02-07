Indian Railways Identifies 1318 Stations For Redevelopment Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Advertisement

Indian Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav shares new insights about the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) under which the government is redeveloping stations. The previous numbers of the stations were 1308 which has now been upgraded to 1318.

Implementation of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme:

Indian Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav stated that, “The Ministry of Railways has launched the ‘Amrit Bharat Station scheme’ for the development of stations on the Indian Railways network. This scheme aims to develop stations continuously with a long-term perspective.”

Moreover, he also shared the objective of this scheme, which will be implemented in phases to make the amenities such as waiting hall, cleanliness, Wi-Fi access better according to the specific requirements of the stations.

Redevelopment of 1251 Railway Stations:

The redevelopment work is going at a good pace as Ashwini Vaishnav said, “So far, 1,318 stations, including 30 in Punjab, have been identified for development/redevelopment under this scheme. Additionally, 1,251 stations have been developed under the Adarsh Station Scheme, including 32 in Punjab.”

This scheme serves bigger goals like, building improvement, city integration, multimodal connectivity, facilities for the specially abled person, environmental sustainability, and city centers at the stations as the long term goal.