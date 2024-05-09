Advertisement

Indian Railways: Passengers should read up on the Railways' policies and procedures before boarding a train, particularly if they are female and alone. Because you never know when another female passenger could find your knowledge helpful.

There are a lot of things you should know before boarding a train. You never know when sharing your knowledge could prevent someone from suffering a loss and help another passenger. You can get in touch with any member of the railway personnel, including TTE, once you are aware of these guidelines. You are safe from danger even when you are being checked by magistrates or RPF officials. In the past few years, Railways has significantly altered its policies. Still, this 35-year-old regulation hasn't been altered.

Indian Railways state clearly that if a teenage girl or woman is traveling alone and doesn't have a ticket, TTE is not permitted to throw her off the train. If the woman has the money, she can pay the fine and continue her travels. Even in cases when the woman lacks money, the TTE is not permitted to remove her from the compartment.

Not only do the passengers not know about this law, but neither do the railway employees. In 1989, a law was passed by Railways stating that dropping off a female passenger who is traveling alone at any station may result in an unintended event. In order to ensure the safety of lone female travelers, Railways has modified its policies then.

In reference to this, a TTE from the Railways states that we report cases of this nature to the zonal control room. It is communicated to the control room what the woman's current state is and the conditions surrounding her trip. The lady constable is given authority by the GRP once we report any suspicious activity to them.