Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Indian Railways Share Breathtaking View Of Valsad's Auranga Bridge Surrounded By Lush Greenery | PIC

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor's Auranga River train route, surrounded by lush greenery, is becoming more and more viral on social media.

Pritam Saha
Auranga Bridge in Valsad, Gujarat
Auranga Bridge in Valsad, Gujarat | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Some of the most beautiful train tracks in the world may be found in India because of its extensive railway network. They pass across hills covered with snow or cross bodies of water on beautifully constructed bridges. Currently, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor's Auranga River train route, surrounded by lush greenery, is becoming more and more viral on social media.

The Ministry Of Railways posted the video to X, a platform that was originally Twitter. "Blending the wonders of technology with the beauty of nature," the caption says. "The Auranga Bridge in Valsad, Gujarat, paves the way for the future of travel with the #BulletTrain." Within an hour of being uploaded, the picture had received over 20,000 views and countless likes and comments. 

Advertisement

Mumbai and Ahmedabad, two of India's most important economic and cultural hubs, could become more connected thanks to the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor. The project highlights the nation's ability to take on challenging infrastructure projects, even aside from its ramifications for transportation. 

Advertisement

The first high-speed rail line in the nation when it is finished will cut the average travel time between the two cities from six hours and thirty-five minutes to little over two hours. With financial support from the Japanese government, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is executing this game-changing project at an approximate cost of Rs. 1.1 lakh crore. 


 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World8 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  3. Poonam To Be The Face Of Govt's Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Countries With The Shortest Work Week Hours

    Galleries12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement