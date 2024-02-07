Advertisement

Some of the most beautiful train tracks in the world may be found in India because of its extensive railway network. They pass across hills covered with snow or cross bodies of water on beautifully constructed bridges. Currently, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor's Auranga River train route, surrounded by lush greenery, is becoming more and more viral on social media.

The Ministry Of Railways posted the video to X, a platform that was originally Twitter. "Blending the wonders of technology with the beauty of nature," the caption says. "The Auranga Bridge in Valsad, Gujarat, paves the way for the future of travel with the #BulletTrain." Within an hour of being uploaded, the picture had received over 20,000 views and countless likes and comments.

Blending nature's beauty with technological marvels



The Auranga Bridge in Valsad, Gujarat, paves the way for the future of travel with the #BulletTrain pic.twitter.com/jK6j63dnip — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 23, 2024

Mumbai and Ahmedabad, two of India's most important economic and cultural hubs, could become more connected thanks to the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor. The project highlights the nation's ability to take on challenging infrastructure projects, even aside from its ramifications for transportation.

The first high-speed rail line in the nation when it is finished will cut the average travel time between the two cities from six hours and thirty-five minutes to little over two hours. With financial support from the Japanese government, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is executing this game-changing project at an approximate cost of Rs. 1.1 lakh crore.



