English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 11:35 IST

Indian Railways Share Meme To Help Passengers Worried About Booking Berth For Children Below 5 Years

IRCTC Ticket Bookings: Children under the age of five can board a train without a ticket and do not require a reservation, as per an Indian Railways circular.

Pritam Saha
Railways Share meme how To book seat for 5 year old in train
Railways Share meme how To book seat for 5 year old in train | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian Railways: Concerns raised by travelers to buy train tickets and book berth for children below 5 yrs were recently addressed by the Railway Board. The confusion around obtaining a child berth was cleared up thanks to a meme that North-Western Railway published. 

Children under the age of five can board a train without a ticket and do not require a reservation, as per an Indian Railways circular. However, the full adult fare must be paid by purchasing a ticket if a berth is required. To take advantage of the free ticket option for children, travelers must choose the infant seat option on the trains. The entire cost must be paid, though, if the passengers choose to give their children, ages 1 to 5, a berth. 

Advertisement

IRCTC: Steps How To Book Train Tickets for Kids

  • Use your smartphone to review the steps for booking train tickets via the IRCTC app or website.
  • On your phone, download the IRCTC app from the Google Play Store.
  • Go to irctc.co.in/mobile to access the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) official website. 
  • It will be necessary for new users to register on the portal.
  • Use your freshly created credentials or your current IRCTC user ID and password to log in.
  • Select the "Plan My Bookings" option located under the "Train Ticketing" section on the homepage.
  • Choose your departure station, train, and day of travel now.
  • Next, select the 'Search Trains' menu item.
  • Your screen will display a list of trains.
  • To add passengers, select the "Passenger Details" option after selecting the trains.
  • Select the 'Review Journey Details' option to verify and examine all of the booking information you have input.
  • To start making payments, tap the "Proceed to Pay" option. 

In order to enhance passenger convenience, Indian Railways has instituted a policy that grants seats to children under the age of five when they purchase tickets through IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Company) and at railway reservation booths located at stations. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 11:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement