Indian Railways: Concerns raised by travelers to buy train tickets and book berth for children below 5 yrs were recently addressed by the Railway Board. The confusion around obtaining a child berth was cleared up thanks to a meme that North-Western Railway published.

Children under the age of five can board a train without a ticket and do not require a reservation, as per an Indian Railways circular. However, the full adult fare must be paid by purchasing a ticket if a berth is required. To take advantage of the free ticket option for children, travelers must choose the infant seat option on the trains. The entire cost must be paid, though, if the passengers choose to give their children, ages 1 to 5, a berth.

IRCTC: Steps How To Book Train Tickets for Kids

Use your smartphone to review the steps for booking train tickets via the IRCTC app or website.

On your phone, download the IRCTC app from the Google Play Store.

Go to irctc.co.in/mobile to access the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) official website.

It will be necessary for new users to register on the portal.

Use your freshly created credentials or your current IRCTC user ID and password to log in.

Select the "Plan My Bookings" option located under the "Train Ticketing" section on the homepage.

Choose your departure station, train, and day of travel now.

Next, select the 'Search Trains' menu item.

Your screen will display a list of trains.

To add passengers, select the "Passenger Details" option after selecting the trains.

Select the 'Review Journey Details' option to verify and examine all of the booking information you have input.

To start making payments, tap the "Proceed to Pay" option.

In order to enhance passenger convenience, Indian Railways has instituted a policy that grants seats to children under the age of five when they purchase tickets through IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Company) and at railway reservation booths located at stations.

