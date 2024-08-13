Published 21:43 IST, August 13th 2024
Railways To Run Special Trains Between August 15-20
The Central Railway planned to run special trains to provide convenient travel options for passengers during the long weekend marked by Independence Day.
Indian Railways to run special trains during Independence Day long weekend | Image: Indian Railways - Representational image
