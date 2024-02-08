Advertisement

Indian Railways Train Delay Update: Amid dense fog and cold wave conditions in Delhi, several trains scheduled to reach Delhi are experiencing delays today, January 16. The adverse weather conditions have disrupted movement of as many as 30 Delhi-bound trains, affecting the travel plan of passengers.

Passengers awaiting seamless journey to the national capital encountered their trains delaying from the range of modest 30 minutes to substantial 6 hours. TraIns including Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express (12273) and Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (22823) are running 6 and 6:30 hours late, respectively.

Advertisement

Complete List of Trains Running Late to Delhi

Visuals from Nirankari colony showed a thick blanket of fog covering the area. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department said that the Palam and Safdarjung airports have reported 500-meter visibility.

Advertisement

Taking to 'X', the weather department wrote, "Delhi Palam (VIDP) and Safdarjung Airports are reporting 500 m visibilities at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 16th January."

Dense fog in Delhi (ANI)

As per the MeT department, fog is considered to be 'shallow' when the visibility stands up to 500 metres. 'Moderate' fog occurs when the visibility remains up to 200 metres.As the visibility is up to 50 metres, the fog is categorised as 'dense'. It is categorised as 'very dense' when the visibility reaches below 50 metres.

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, visibility was recorded as 'zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur, as per the weather department.