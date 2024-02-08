Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 07:30 IST

Indian Railways Train Delay Update: 30 Delhi-Bound Trains Delayed Amid Dense Fog Conditions

Indian Railways Train Delay Update: Amid dense fog conditions in Delhi, several trains scheduled to reach Delhi are experiencing delays today, January 16.

Ronit Singh
Indian Railways Train Delay Update
Indian Railways Train Delay Update | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian Railways Train Delay Update: Amid dense fog and cold wave conditions in Delhi, several trains scheduled to reach Delhi are experiencing delays today, January 16. The adverse weather conditions have disrupted movement of as many as 30 Delhi-bound trains, affecting the travel plan of passengers.

Passengers awaiting seamless journey to the national capital encountered their trains delaying from the range of modest 30 minutes to substantial 6 hours. TraIns including Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express (12273) and Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (22823) are running 6 and 6:30 hours late, respectively. 

Advertisement

Complete List of Trains Running Late to Delhi 

Image

Visuals from Nirankari colony showed a thick blanket of fog covering the area. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department said that the Palam and Safdarjung airports have reported 500-meter visibility.

Advertisement

Taking to 'X', the weather department wrote, "Delhi Palam (VIDP) and Safdarjung Airports are reporting 500 m visibilities at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 16th January."

Dense fog in Delhi (ANI)

As per the MeT department, fog is considered to be 'shallow' when the visibility stands up to 500 metres. 'Moderate' fog occurs when the visibility remains up to 200 metres.As the visibility is up to 50 metres, the fog is categorised as 'dense'. It is categorised as 'very dense' when the visibility reaches below 50 metres.

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, visibility was recorded as 'zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur, as per the weather department.

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 07:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World24 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement