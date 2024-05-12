Advertisement

Indian Railways: The railway station in Jaipur is rebuilding its fourth and fifth platforms. In light of this, Railways has decided to cancel three trains that go through Gurgaon. From May 29 until August 7, these trains will remain closed. Numerous travelers traveling from Gurgaon to Jaipur will encounter difficulties in such a circumstance.

Pressure Of Summer Vacation

During this time, schools will also begin their summer breaks. It will be challenging for travelers heading to Rajasthan for the holidays due to the train closures. The Jaipur, Rajasthan, railway station is undergoing reconstruction, according to North Western Railway. As a result, some trains' itineraries have been rerouted, and some have been stopped for three months.

Media reports claim that 10 trains have had their operations changed. This has resulted in the cancellation of trains 22995 Jodhpur-Delhi Superfast, which passes through Gurgaon; 22996 Jodhpur-Delhi; and 15014 Jaisalmer. The train paths for the Mandore Express and Ranikhet Express have also been redirected. Both of these trains will go through Ringas.

Seat Houseful

Trains are nearly completely booked due to summer vacations. Trains heading to Haridwar, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal have already seen passengers reserve seats. There are no seats left on long-distance routes like the Uttarachal Express, Haridwar Mail, Chetak Express, etc.

Indian Railways Cancelled Trains

Train No. 12195, Agra Fort-Ajmer Rail Service Train No. 09639, Madar-Rewari Rail Service Train No. 09733, Jaipur-Bhiwani Train No. 09640, Rewari-Madar Rail Service Train number 09734, Bhiwani-Jaipur rail service Train No. 12196, Ajmer- Agra Fort Rail Service

Shankar Lal Meena, Superintendent of Gurgaon Station, stated: "Reconstruction work is ongoing at the Jaipur railway station. As a result, numerous trains have been canceled. In order to ensure that passengers have no issues, alternative trains are being recommended."