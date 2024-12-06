Indian Student Stabbed To Death by Roommate in Canada, Accused Arrested

New Delhi: A 22-year-old Indian student was stabbed to death during a fight with his flatmate in Sarnia, Canada. The victim, Gurasis Singh from Punjab, was enrolled in the business program at Lambton College. The accused, 36-year-old Crossley Hunter, faces a charge of second-degree murder and is currently in custody.

The Sarnia Police reported that the incident took place early in the morning on December 1, 2024, at a shared residence on Queen Street. Police were called to the scene and found Singh with multiple stab wounds. Hunter was arrested at the location.

Hunter appeared via video in the Ontario Court of Justice in London and was remanded into custody. His next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, December 6.

Police stated that the altercation began in the kitchen, where Hunter allegedly used a knife to stab Singh multiple times.

"Despite an arrest having been made, this complex investigation is ongoing. The Sarnia Police Criminal Investigations Division continues to gather all available evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding this criminal act and what, if any, motive may have existed that led to the murder of this young man. At this time, we do not believe this crime to be racially motivated," said Sarnia Police Chief Derek Davis.

Colleges Issues Statement

Lambton College in Sarnia has released a statement expressing its grief over the student's demise and extended its condolences to Gurasis Singh's family, friends.

"Lambton College is profoundly saddened by the loss of Gurasis Singh, a first-year Business Management – International Business student," college said in a statement.