Indian Student Studying in New York Dies; Govt Assures ‘All Possible’ Help
The Indian Mission in New York on Sunday expressed condolences following the tragic death of Uma Satya Sai Gadde, Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio.
New Delhi: The Indian Mission in New York on Sunday expressed condolences following the tragic death of Uma Satya Sai Gadde, Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio. “The India in New York Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio. Police investigation is underway. Indiain New York continues to remain in touch with the family in India. All possible assistance is being extended including to transport Mr. Uma Gadde’s mortal remains to India at the earliest,” the India in New York said in a post on X.
