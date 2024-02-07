Indian Students Unsafe in US? 2 Killed Within a Week In Separate Incidents

Advertisement

New Delhi: In the last two days, two Indian nationals have lost their lives in the United States of America (USA), both students. Neel Acharya, who had gone missing since January 28 was confirmed dead after another Indian student, Vivek Saini, was brutally murdered in US’ Georgia.

The consecutive incidents has raised questions on the safety of Indian students residing in the United States.

Neel Acharya confirmed dead

Neel Acharya, an Indian national, was pursuing double majors at Purdue University in the US state of Indiana. Neel went missing on January 28 after he was dropped by an Uber driver. Neel was pursuing a double major in computer science and data science and was a John Martinson Honors College student.

After Neel went missing, his family had put out posts on social media, seeking more information. Goury Acharya, mother of the deceased student, in a post on social media platform X, had appealed, "Our son Neel Acharya is missing since yesterday Jan 28 (12:30 AM EST) He is studying in Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue university. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything."

On Tuesday, January 30, Neel was confirmed dead. News agency ANI citing Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office said officials received information at 11.30am on Sunday regarding a possible dead body at 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette. Upon arrival, a "college-aged male" was found dead on Purdue's campus.

Indian brutally hammered to death in US

Acharya’s demise comes after the news of the grisly murder of Vivek Saini, another Indian student who had recently earned an MBA degree in the US. Vivek was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict in Georgia state’s Lithonia city whom he had been helping for the past couple of days.

The horrifying incident was caught on camera when assailant Julian Faulkner mercilessly struck Saini nearly 50 times on the head with a hammer. Vivek Saini worked as a part-time clerk at a store that sheltered Faulkner. Showing kindness, Vivek had provided packets of chips, a coke, water, and jacket for warmth to Faulkner.

His parents, Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini are devastated by the tragic incident. Saini was a resident of Haryana and had moved to the US after completing his bachelors from India.