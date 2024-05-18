'Indian Talent In High Demand Worldwide, Mobility Agreements on Rise': EAM S Jaishankar

Advertisement

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday underlined the growing stature of Indian skills and talent at the global stage and affirmed that developed nations are now showing interest in inking mobility agreements with India.

Addressing the CII Annual Business Summit 2024 in New Delhi, he said, “In the era of a knowledge economy, the role of Indian skills and talent is also being reassessed. The nature of technological advancement is itself creating greater demand. But there is also the reality of demographic shortages in developed countries. These trends are manifesting themselves right now in an interest across the world to conclude mobility agreements with India.”

"On our part, we too would like to see that our talent is treated fairly and transparently. As a global workplace emerges - and believe me, it will grow faster than all of us anticipate. As a global workplace emerges - there are some immediate consequences. Expanding the scale and quality of skilling at home becomes an even more urgent imperative. This is very much in line with the Modi Government's thinking. They are supported by the spread of the innovation and start-up culture as well. Businesses too need to do their fair share in the upgrading of our human resources," he added.

Emphasising the obligation to secure Indians even in foreign, the EAM highlighted India's successful operations in Ukraine and Sudan to evacuate Indian citizens during crisis.

"As the global workplace expands, the obligation to secure our citizens abroad will also grow proportionately. Fortunately, this is an area where we have already built capabilities and created SOPs, as evidenced recently in Ukraine and in Sudan. We are also deploying technology more widely for the ease of living of Indians traveling and working abroad," he said.

Stressing ‘Make in India' importance, the EAM affirmed that India will become a global hub for innovation, research and design, with ‘Work in India’ as its natural outcome.

(With agency inputs…)