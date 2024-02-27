Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

Indians In Space After 40 Years: What Makes Gaganyaan Mission Historic

Introducing the four astronauts who will take part in the Gaganyan Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the works of the ISRO.

Digital Desk
PM Modi at VSSC
Prime Minister Modi at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram | Image:YouTube - Narendra Modi
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Kerala – Introducing the four astronauts who will take part in the Gaganyaan Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the works of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). On Tuesday, PM Modi arrived in Kerala where he not only hailed the courage of the astronauts who will take part in the mission but also reviewed the progress of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. During the historic event, the Prime Minister also integrated the space infrastructure projects including the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the new Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility at the ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri, and Trisonic Wind Tunnel.

The Gaganyaan Mission is India's first human space flight program and extensive preparations are being carried out at various ISRO centers. Before giving his address, Prime Minister Modi introduced the four astronauts who will embark on this historic mission. The names of these astronauts are – Group Captain, P Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captian Ajit Krishnan, Group Captian Angad Pratap and Wing Commander S Shukla. “I want everyone to give a standing ovation to our astronauts,” the Prime Minister said as he introduced the astronauts.

Advertisement

Prime Minister went on to emphasise that the Gaganyaan mission is a historic one. “A while ago, the country saw 4 Gaganyaan travellers. They are not just 4 names or 4 human beings, they are the four powers that are going to take the aspirations of 140 crore Indians to space. An Indian is going to space, after 40 years. This time, the time is ours, the countdown is ours and the rocket is also ours,” Prime Minister furthered. 

Advertisement

What is the Gaganyaan Mission? 

Advertisement

According to ISRO, the Gaganyaan project envisaged the demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching an Indian crew into an orbit of 400 km for 3 days. The mission then plans to bring them back to earth safely by landing on Indian sea waters. As per the space agency, the project is accomplished through a strategy that considers in-house expertise, the experience of Indian industry, intellectual capabilities of Indian academia & research institutions along cutting-edge technologies available with international agencies. The key aspect of the mission is the human-rated LVM3 rocket (HLVM3). The HLVM3 consists of a Crew Escape System (CES) which is powered by a set of solid motors which ensures that the Crew Module along with the crew is taken to a safe distance in case of any emergency either at the launch pad or during the ascent phase.

 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

Republic DigitalViralNarendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

15 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

19 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

21 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

21 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

21 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

21 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

21 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

21 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

21 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

21 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Reveals Names of 4 Indian Astronauts Picked For Gaganyaan Mission

    Science11 minutes ago

  2. Is Brown Rice A Healthy Substitute Of White Rice? Let's Find Out

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  3. Puma forecasts challenges amid currency pressure

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Siddaramaiah Thanks Somasekhar; RLD MLAs Vote for BJP's Sanjay Seth

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts Of Gaganyaan Mission

    Videos13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo