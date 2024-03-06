×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Indians Stuck in Russia-Ukraine War Zone Plead Government of India For Help, Video Goes Viral

Youths from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, who are reportedly trapped in the Russia-Ukraine war zone, have appealed to the Indian Govt seeking help in a viral video.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Indians claimed to be stuck in Russia-Ukraine war zone plead for help from the Government of India
Indians claimed to be stuck in Russia-Ukraine war zone plead for help from the Government of India | Image:social media/ screen grab
Indians Stuck in War Zone: Amid a surge in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, seven youths from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, who are trapped in the war, have made an appeal to the Government of India seeking help to retrieve them from the region. A video is also going viral on social media, wherein it is being claimed that the Indian youths stuck in the conflict-hit region are pleading for help alleging that they were fraudulently recruited into the Russian Army and sent to war zone, while they were on a visit to the country on a tourist visa.

Video is being widely circulated on social media

In the 1.44 minute long viral video, some youth are seen pleading for help. It is being claimed that seven youths from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, trapped in the war between Russia and Ukraine, have appealed to the Indian government for help.

One of the youths in the video is claiming that he was fraudulently recruited into the Russian Army and thrown into the war against Ukraine, while he was visiting Russia on a tourist visa to celebrate the new year.

In the video, the seven men can be seen dressed in Russian soldiers' uniforms with hoods and caps. Among them, one explained the situation there and asked for help from the government.

The video was being widely circulated on social media as soon as it surfaced. The video drew major attention from social media users.

However, it is also being said the authenticity of the video has not been ascertained. 
 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

