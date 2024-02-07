English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:57 IST

India’s First ‘Resort Politics’ in 80s Saw Shawshank Redemption-Style Escape | A True Account

Resorting to ‘resort politics’ in India is nothing new, especially under situations when parties smell brewing political crisis around circles.

Ronit Singh
Congress’s Rajasthan lawmakers head to Udaipur ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.
Congress’s Rajasthan MLAs head to Udaipur ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. | Image:PTI/File
Resorting to ‘resort politics’ in India is nothing new, especially under situations when parties smell brewing political crisis around circles. Similar resort politics was seen recently in Bihar and Jharkhand from where MLAs were flown to Hyderabad.

Sixteen of Bihar Congress MLAs, out of total 19, were shifted to Hyderabad with party fearing possible poaching attempt to split it before the trust vote scheduled for February 12 in Patna. The Congress was trying to save its flock as the grand alliance in the state collapsed after Nitish's u-turn to BJP.

Just days ahead of resort retreat of Bihar Congress MLAs, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led Alliance MLAs also safeguarded themselves from poaching in Hyderabad.

The Jharkhand MLAs returned to Ranchi after spending weekend in Telangana capital. The resort politics turned successful for JMM as new Jharkhand government led by Champai Soren won the trust vote.

However, the recent resort politics unfolding in India are not first in the list. The first such instance was seen in Haryana in 1982, in the aftermath of state Assembly elections.

Shawshank-Style Escape: The Popular Account

In the state polls, the Devi Lal-led Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) emerged as a significant force and challenged the Congress, the national party. The INLD-BJP alliance won 37 seats and Congress bagged one less in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

Neither party showed clear majority.

Despite INLD alliance having one more seat than Congress, the then Governor GD Tapsee invited the Congress to stake claim for the government led by Bhajan Lal. The ‘biased’ decision sparked sharp reaction from INLD-led alliance.

Devi Lal, the leader of the INLD-BJP coalition took a quick decision and shifted a group of 48 legislators, including the members of INLD-BJP and independents, to a hotel in Himachal Pradesh's Solan.

During the episode, an incident emerged which is remembered so far as Shawshank-style escape. An MLA, Lachman Singh, managed a cinematic escape from the hotel through a rainwater pipe. It was widely called as a scene similar with the escape scene in the iconic 1994 film 'The Shawshank Redemption'.

The ‘escaped’ MLA joined hands with Bhajan Lal, resulting in formation of the new Congress government in Haryana with Bhajan Lal taking oath as Chief Minister. Devi Lal had to wait for 1987 when he became the Haryana CM. He later went on to become Deputy Prime Minister in 1987. 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

