Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Kolkata today, and he inaugurated India’s first underwater metro. With this, the Howrah metro station is now the deepest metro station in the country. The route of this metro line connects Howrah Maidan to Esplanade. It will cover a distance of 4.8 kilometres.

Two other lines to be inaugurated are the new Garia Airport’s Phase-I (from New Garia to Ruby) and the Joka-Esplanade’s Phase II (Majerhat extension beyond Taratala).

Route of the Underwater Metro in Kolkata:

This underwater metro route has started today, and it will connect Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, covering a distance of 4.8 kilometres. This route is a part of the larger East-West Metro Corridor that links Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V, the IT hub of West Bengal.

Ticket Prices for Underwater Metro:

The ticket prices for this underwater metro range from Rs. 5 to Rs. 50, and it depends on the distance. The fare for the first 2 kilometres is Rs. 5, and after that, it starts increasing, and the highest fare for this distance is decided to be Rs. 50.

Features of the Kolkata Underwater Metro:

The newly inaugurated Kolkata underwater metro is an extension of the Kolkata Metro that includes India's first underwater tunnel. The whole corridor spans 16.6 kilometres with a large portion of this area passing under the Hooghly River. This metro also features the ATO (Automatic Train Operation), which ensures easy and efficient operation. The train will move automatically to the next station with the push of a button. The train will cover a distance of 520-metre under the river in 45 seconds.

The East-West Metro corridor consists of a track length of 16.6 kilometres of which 10.8 kilometres underground and tunnelled beneath the river. The stations and the train are completely air-conditioned, whereas the tunnel is equipped with emergency fans. This metro will run 26 metres below the surface of this river, where trains operate 16 metres below the riverbed.