×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

India’s First Underwater Metro Inaugurated Today By PM Modi; Check Out Route, And Ticket Price

PM Modi inaugurated India's first underwater metro in Kolkata, connecting Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, with tickets ranging from Rs. 5 to Rs. 50.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
India’s First Underwater Metro Inaugurated Today By PM Modi
India’s First Underwater Metro Inaugurated Today By PM Modi | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Kolkata today, and he inaugurated India’s first underwater metro. With this, the Howrah metro station is now the deepest metro station in the country. The route of this metro line connects Howrah Maidan to Esplanade. It will cover a distance of 4.8 kilometres. 

Two other lines to be inaugurated are the new Garia Airport’s Phase-I (from New Garia to Ruby) and the Joka-Esplanade’s Phase II (Majerhat extension beyond Taratala). 

Advertisement

Route of the Underwater Metro in Kolkata:

This underwater metro route has started today, and it will connect Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, covering a distance of 4.8 kilometres. This route is a part of the larger East-West Metro Corridor that links Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V, the IT hub of West Bengal. 

Advertisement

Ticket Prices for Underwater Metro:

The ticket prices for this underwater metro range from Rs. 5 to Rs. 50, and it depends on the distance. The fare for the first 2 kilometres is Rs. 5, and after that, it starts increasing, and the highest fare for this distance is decided to be Rs. 50. 

Advertisement

Features of the Kolkata Underwater Metro:

The newly inaugurated Kolkata underwater metro is an extension of the Kolkata Metro that includes India's first underwater tunnel. The whole corridor spans 16.6 kilometres with a large portion of this area passing under the Hooghly River. This metro also features the ATO (Automatic Train Operation), which ensures easy and efficient operation. The train will move automatically to the next station with the push of a button. The train will cover a distance of 520-metre under the river in 45 seconds. 

Advertisement

The East-West Metro corridor consists of a track length of 16.6 kilometres of which 10.8 kilometres underground and tunnelled beneath the river. The stations and the train are completely air-conditioned, whereas the tunnel is equipped with emergency fans. This metro will run 26 metres below the surface of this river, where trains operate 16 metres below the riverbed. 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

an hour ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

an hour ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

7 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

7 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

18 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

18 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

19 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

19 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian aviation industry witnessing resilient growth: ICRA

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Govt successfully kept inflation below 5%: Amit Shah

    Economy News11 minutes ago

  3. Team India takes up practice ahead of IND vs ENG

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  4. Now, Travel to Taj Mahal by Metro As PM Modi Launches Priority Corridor

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. DGCA Grants Air Operator's Certificate to New Airline Fly91

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo