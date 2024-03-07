Advertisement

People travel by plane for some reason, like convenience, but some of the posts are really concerning for everyone. A new post has gone viral in which Indigo Airlines was called out for not having cushions on the seat. This is one of the basic things in aeroplanes, because nowadays even trains have cushioned seats. The passenger who was travelling from Bengaluru to Bhopal was in shock when she saw there was no cushion on her seat.



Yavanika Raj, the customer who boarded the Indigo flight, took this matter to X and tagged the airline while sharing photos of the missing cushion on the seat.



She wrote in her post on X,

“Beautiful @IndiGo6E

I do hope I land safely! :)

This is your flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal 6E 6465.” The viral post on X has got 11 lakh impressions.

In reply, the official handle of Indigo Airlines replied, “Ma'am, thank you for speaking with us. The seat cushions were replaced prior to the flight for cleaning purposes. Our cabin crew promptly informed the customers who were allotted these seats. This is a standard practice for cleaning during transit as and when required.”



“We are committed to providing the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to our customers. ~Team IndiGo,” they further added.



People in the comment section slammed the airline for the poor service. One user made a joke and replied, “Maybe the previous passengers carried them off.” Another user said, “The seat cushions had come loose in the last two indigo flights I took. This problem seems rampant with Indigo.”



A third user replied, “Clearly indigo is not for beginners.”



The comment section was filled with humorous replies as one user said, “Looks like they started "BYOS ( Bring Your Own Seat) model. Its user friendly and save cost too.”