Indigo Airlines Passenger Bus Catches Fire at Mumbai Airport | WATCH

Mumbai: A passenger bus operated by IndiGo Airlines caught fire at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred between 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM at the domestic Terminal T-1.

The IndiGo bus, which was carrying passengers from the aircraft to the terminal building, experienced a fire that originated in the rear section. All passengers were safely evacuated, and there were no reports of injuries.

Despite the alarming incident, airport operations remained largely unaffected. The fire did not lead to any disruptions for other scheduled airlines, which continued to function according to their planned timetables. As of now, the concerned authorities have not released an official statement regarding the cause of the fire.

The event took place against a backdrop of severe weather, as the city was being lashed with heavy monsoon rainfall, which itself caused significant disruption to air travel.

Over 250 Flights Delayed at Mumbai Airport as Heavy Rains Flood Runways

In a separate but concurrent development, over 250 flights were delayed due to the intense monsoon rains that threw airport operations into disarray. According to flight tracking data, 155 departures and 102 arrivals were affected, with average delays stretching to about 45 minutes.

The situation was particularly critical between 9:00 AM and 9:50 AM, when the downpour led to eight flight diversions. This was caused by drastically reduced visibility and severe waterlogging around the airport premises. Major airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India, proactively issued travel advisories. They urged passengers to leave early for the airport and to continuously monitor their flight status, citing waterlogged access roads and severely sluggish traffic in the city.