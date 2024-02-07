Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 14:59 IST

SHOCKING: IndiGo Denied Wheelchair Assistance at Chennai Airport, Claims Female Indian Para-Athlete

Srinwanti Das
Suvarna travelled from New Delhi to Chennai on seat number 39D (aisle) on Friday and complained that her personal wheelchair wasn't treated properly | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Chennai: India para-athlete Suvarna Raj has claimed that IndiGo Airlines mistreated her at Chennai airport. Suvarna Raj has stated that the incident took place yesterday while she was taking a flight from New Delhi to Chennai, when IndiGo crew members allegedly mistreated her, specifically denying request for her personal wheelchair assistance.

Suvarna travelled from New Delhi to Chennai on seat number 39D (aisle) on Friday and complained that her personal wheelchair wasn't treated properly. She also complained about the attitude of crew members as she informed them to give her personal wheelchair at the aircraft door, but the staff didn't respond to her request.

"I was travelling with IndiGo, I told 10 times at Delhi Airport that I wanted my personal wheelchair at the aircraft door, but no matter how many times you tell IndiGo or any other airlines they don't listen. Look what they have done with my wheelchair. This wheelchair is worth 3 lakhs and it is made according to our needs. If you say something to them they say that it will go to (luggage) belt. If I am giving my wheelchair at the aircraft door then I should receive it there," Suvarna said in a video shared by her husband Pradeep Raj.

"I usually travel with IndiGo, even crew members don't listen and I told them when I sat in the plane as well as when I was about to get off the plane that please don't send my personal wheelchair anywhere and give it to me here. But they didn't listen," she added.

She told news agency ANI, “Every time I travel, and I travel a lot, I notify the airline staff that my wheelchair should be made available near the aircraft when I land. Nine out of ten times, I don't get a wheelchair. Why?”

She also mentioned that the day before, three managers came to her. "They came to me and said 'we have a policy of providing a personal wheelchair', so why are you not giving it to us?" she asked.

IndiGo Airlines has not yet issued any official statement regarding the alleged mistreatment.

Born in Nagpur, Suvarna was stricken by polio at two years of age that affected movement in both her legs. Since then, Suvarna has been wheelchair-bound.

Suvarna won two medals in the 2014 Asian Para Games in Korea and she also clinched two medals at the Thailand Para Table Tennis Open in 2013. 

